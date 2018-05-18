Strides Shasun Q4 net loss at Rs4.40 crore, shares tank 23%
New Delhi: Drugmaker Strides Shasun Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs4.40 crore from the continuing operations. The company had posted a net profit of Rs91.59 crore for the same period a year ago.
Consolidated revenue from continuing operations stood at Rs664.15 crore, down from Rs 677.13 crore in the same period a year ago.
For the fiscal year ended 31 March 2018, Strides Shasun posted a consolidated net profit of Rs70.22 crore. It was Rs279.71 crore in the year-ago period. Consolidated revenue from continuing operations for FY18 stood at Rs2,839.38 crore. It was Rs2,755.44 crore for the previous fiscal year.
“The financial year 2017-18 was a difficult year for Strides. While we continue to build momentum with our strategy, our execution was far from satisfactory,” Strides Shasun Group CEO and MD Arun Kumar said. In 2018-19 company’s clear focus will be on the improving the quality of growth which will deliver a strong bounce back in the second half of financial year 2018-19, he added.
On Friday, shares of Strides Shasun tanked 23.03% to close at Rs387.10 per scrip on the BSE.
More From Companies »
- Renaissance Steel asks NCLAT to declare Tata Steel’s bid for Electrosteel ‘ineligible’
- Ashok Leyland Q4 profit jumps 40% to Rs667 crore, beats estimates
- Biocon sells 1.88% stake in Syngene for Rs230 crore
- Radhakishan Damani to sell up to 1% stake in D-Mart, shares tank over 5%
- JSW Steel said to have acquired Italy’s Aferpi
Latest News »
Renaissance Steel asks NCLAT to declare Tata Steel’s bid for Electrosteel ‘ineligible’
Strides Shasun Q4 net loss at Rs4.40 crore, shares tank 23%
India has no plans to cancel bond auctions despite spike in yields
Monsoon to arrive early, will hit Kerala on 29 May: IMD
Haryana Board Results 2018: HBSE Class 12 results declared, 63.84% students pass, check results here
Mark to Market »
Tata Steel hitches itself firmly to India’s economic growth story
Escorts: Rural demand props up Q4, other businesses do well too
Higher debt due to expansion may weigh on JSW Steel shares
Bajaj Finance Q4: Consumer business nets another stellar quarter
KEC’s Q4 results reveal strength as well as some underlying concerns