Jet Airways offers up to 50% discount on domestic, international routes

New Delhi: Jet Airways has announced a 7-day ‘global sale’ across its domestic and international routes. The carrier is offering up to 50% discount on base fares within India as well as International network. Jet Airways ‘global sale’ offer is valid for tickets booked between 5 January 2019 and 11 January 2019, the carrier mentioned on its website. Jet Airways ‘global sale’ offer is applicable on one way and return journeys. The tickets for Jet Airways’ ‘global sale’ offer can be booked either through jetairways.com or its app.

Jet Airways’ up to 50% discount is applicable on base fare in Première and Economy on select flights within India and on flights from India across international network.

The offer is applicable on base fare in Première and Economy from India to select destinations in Europe on flights operated by Jet Airways and their codeshare partners Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Jet Airways’ ‘global sale’ offer is not applicable for travel to Muscat and Sharjah.

For travel to International destinations, travel must commence on or after 5 January 2019

For travel in Première class flights within India, tickets must be purchased a minimum of 8 days prior to departure for travel on or after 13 January 2019.

For travel in Economy class flights within India, tickets must be purchased a minimum of 15 days prior to departure for travel on or after 20 January 2019.

Jet Airways is close to reaching a deal with State Bank of India (SBI) for a fresh loan of Rs 1,500 crore ($215 million) to meet its working capital needs, said a Reuters report.

Meanwhile, another carrier Air India has announced new flights to Allahabad from Delhi, Kolkata and Ahmedabad to felicitate the movement of passengers during the Kumbh Mela. Domestic carriers inducted over 100 planes in 2018 with budget carrier IndiGo accounting for nearly half of them, according to industry figures.