IndiGo offers flight tickets from Rs 999 in new sale

IndiGo’s Rs 999 offer is applicable on travel till 27 September, 2018. Photo: Mint

India’s biggest airline IndiGo has come up with a new promotional scheme, offering fares from Rs 999. Rival airlines SpiceJet and GoAir have also announced Rs 999 offers at the start of the monsoon season, which is typically a lean season for airlines in India. The IndiGo Rs 999 offer will close on 8 July and is applicable on travel till 27 September, 2018. IndiGo has not disclosed the number of seats available under the Rs 999 offer. “The offer is available on limited seats on selected sectors and flights. Regular fares will be payable in the event the relevant seats are sold out,” IndiGo said.

IndiGo’s Rs 999 flight tickets, for example, is applicable on Dehradun-Delhi, Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Jaipur and Chennai-Bengaluru routes, according to the airline’s website. IndiGo is also offering additional cashback on booking tickets through Airtel Payments Bank and MobiKwik E-wallet. Starting fares on some of the other routes covered under IndiGo’s Rs 999 offer include Ahmedabad-Delhi (Rs 1,799), Ahmedabad-Mumbai (Rs 1,349), Bagdogra-Kolkata (Rs 1,669), Bengaluru-Delhi (Rs 2,899), Bengaluru-Kolkata (Rs 3,199), Bengaluru-Mumbai (Rs 1,899), Bengaluru-Pune (Rs 1,831), Chennai-Goa (Rs 1,819), Chennai-Kolkata (Rs 2,499), Delhi-Bengaluru (Rs 2,599), Delhi-Chennai (Rs 3,049) and Delhi-Mumbai (Rs 2,200).

This IndiGo offer is valid on non-stop flights operating on the airline’s domestic network. IndiGo said the fares paid for tickets purchased under this special offer are “non-refundable upon cancellation by the customer. On cancellation, only statutory taxes will be refunded.”

IndiGo will also soon start daily non-stop flights from different cities to Surat. According to IndiGo’s website, Surat will be the airline’s 56th destination and with effect from 16 August, it will start operating non-stop flights from Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Mumbai.

IndiGo’s rivals GoAir and SpiceJet have also announced Rs 999 flight ticket offers under monsoon sale. SpiceJet is offering flight tickets from Rs 999 in a promotional scheme which closes on 8 July. It is applicable on travel till 8 October, 2018.

GoAir’s Rs 999 monsoon sale offer is open for booking till 6 July and is applicable for travel between 10 July and 30 September, 2018. The Rs 999 GoAir fare, for example, is applicable on the Bagdogra-Guwahati route, according to GoAir’s website.

In a separate monsoon offer, AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets from Rs 1,299. This AirAsia India offer is open for bookings till 8 July, is applicable for travel period till 31 January 2019.