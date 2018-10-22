Hindustan Zinc Q2 profit dives nearly 30% to ₹1,815 crore
Hindustan Zinc net profit dropped to ₹1,815 crore in the quarter ended 30 September, from ₹2,584 crore a year earlier
Last Published: Mon, Oct 22 2018. 04 24 PM IST
Bengaluru: Hindustan Zinc Ltd reported a 29.8% fall in second-quarter profit on Monday, dented by higher expenses.
Net profit dropped to ₹1,815 crore ($247.43 million) in the quarter ended 30 September, from ₹2,584 crore a year earlier, the zinc miner said.
Revenue from operations fell 10% to ₹4,777 crore. However, mined metal production in the quarter rose six percent.
(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed)
First Published: Mon, Oct 22 2018. 04 24 PM IST
