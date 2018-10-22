Hindustan Zinc Q2 profit dives nearly 30% to ₹1,815 crore

Hindustan Zinc’s revenue from operations fell 10% to ₹4,777 crore. However, mined metal production in the quarter rose 6%. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: Hindustan Zinc Ltd reported a 29.8% fall in second-quarter profit on Monday, dented by higher expenses.

Net profit dropped to ₹1,815 crore ($247.43 million) in the quarter ended 30 September, from ₹2,584 crore a year earlier, the zinc miner said.

Revenue from operations fell 10% to ₹4,777 crore. However, mined metal production in the quarter rose six percent.

