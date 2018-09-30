IL&FS to raise Rs 15,000 crore, hike borrowing limit to Rs 35,000 crore

The IL&FS group is facing serious liquidity crisis and has defaulted on interest payments on various debt repayments since 27 August. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS), whose recent debt defaults sparked concern about contagion in the financial markets, secured a lifeline after shareholders approved its plans to raise money through debt and equity.

Stockholders green-lit IL&FS’s plans to raise as much as Rs 15,000 crore through a non-convertible debt issue, hike the firm’s borrowing limit by 40% to Rs 35,000 crore and increase its share capital to enable a rights offering, the company said in a filing.

The firm finances infrastructure projects across the world’s fastest-growing major economy and is considered systemically important by the central bank. Its defaults on commercial paper from August sparked concern among households holding mutual funds invested in such debt, and forced banks and mutual and pension fund managers to brace for further losses.

IL&FS’s investors include Life Insurance Corp., State Bank of India, Housing Development Finance Corp. and Japan’s Orix Corp. V.K. Sharma, the chairman of biggest shareholder LIC, on Friday said the beleaguered group can raise Rs 60,000 crore by selling assets.

IL&FS on Saturday appointed Alvarez & Marsal to devise a restructuring plan that will be implemented upon approval by the board and stakeholders.

