NTPC Q4 profit jumps 41% to Rs2,925.59 crore

On Monday, NTPC shares rose 1.36%, or Rs2.25, to Rs167.35 apiece on the BSE while Sensex gained 0.69%, or 240.61 points, to end the day at 35,165.48.

New Delhi: NTPC Ltd on Monday posted a 40.69% jump in its standalone net profit at Rs2,925.59 crore for the March 2018 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company’s standalone net profit was Rs2,079.40 crore in the same quarter a year ago, NTPC said in a BSE filing. Total income on standalone basis for the quarter stood at Rs23,617.83 crore , up from Rs20,886.85 crore a year ago.

For the fiscal year 2017-18, its consolidated net profit came in at Rs10,501.50 crore, marginally down from Rs10,713.94 crore in the previous fiscal. On a consolidated basis, its total income for the fiscal stood at Rs89,641.59 crore as against Rs83,009.31 crore in 2016-17.

The company said sales included Rs210.33 crore, as on 31 March 2018, on account of income tax refundable, and Rs66.98 crore on account of deferred tax materialised which is recoverable from beneficiaries.

During the quarter, the company paid an interim dividend of Rs2.73 per equity share for 2017-18. The board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs2.39 per equity share. Total dividend (including interim dividend) for 2017-18 is Rs5.12 per equity share.

The plant load factor (PLF) or capacity utilisation of coal based plants was down at 79.03% in March quarter from 81.21 year ago. During 2017-18, the PLF of coal based plants was 77.90% down from 78.59% in 2016-17 .

Gross power generation was 68.58 billion units (BU) in March quarter up from 63.77 BU a year ago. During 2017-18, the gross generation of electricity was 265.79 BU, up from 250.31 BU.

The average power tariff of the company was Rs 3.23 per unit. The imported coal consumption was up at 0.10 million tonnes in March quarter from 0.08 million tonnes a year ago. However, during 2017-18, the imported coal consumption was 0.32 million tonnes as against 1.03 million tonnes in the previous fiscal.

