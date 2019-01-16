Vishakha Mulye’s reappointment as ED of ICICI Bank gets RBI’s clearance
Vishakha Mulye has been ED of the ICICI bank since 2015 and heading the wholesale banking group
Last Published: Wed, Jan 16 2019. 08 36 PM IST
New Delhi: ICICI Bank on Wednesday said RBI has given nod for the reappointment of Vishakha Mulye as bank’s executive director (ED) for two years.The reappointment is effective from January 19, 2019, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.
She has been ED of the bank since 2015 and heading the wholesale banking group.
“Shareholders through postal ballot resolution passed on April 22, 2016, had already approved the appointment of Ms. Mulye for a period of five years effective from January 19, 2016, up to January 18, 2021,” it said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
First Published: Wed, Jan 16 2019. 08 36 PM IST
