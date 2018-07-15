LIC board to meet tomorrow to finalize IDBI Bank deal

The government would not get the proceeds from its stake sale in IDBI Bank to LIC as the money would be utilized for the bank’s revival. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

New Delhi: The board of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is scheduled to meet in Mumbai on Monday to finalise the acquisition of 51% stake in IDBI Bank Ltd, people familiar with the matter said. LIC ha completed the due diligence of IDBI Bank according to the directions of the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (Irdai), the people said. LIC will approach Sebi after getting approval from its board for the IDBI Bank acquisition.

“The LIC-IDBI Bank deal will trigger an open offer to protect the interest of minority shareholders in the bank,” said one of the persons quoted. The LIC-IDBI Bank deal is likely to be finalized by September.

According to Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) takeover code, an acquirer has to give an open offer to the shareholders of target company on acquiring shares or voting rights of 25% or more.

At its meeting in Hyderabad last month, Irdai had permitted LIC to increase its stake from 10.82% to 51% in IDBI Bank—a departure from current regulations that do not allow an insurance company to hold more than 15% in any listed financial firms.

LIC has been looking to enter the banking space. Acquiring a majority stake in IDBI Bank will give the insurer access to about 2,000 branches through which it can sell its products, while the debt-laden lender will get capital support of ₹ 10,000-13,000 crore. The bank would also get accounts of about 22 crore policy holders and subsequent flow of fund. Thus, the LIC-IDBI Bank deal will provide business synergies despite the lender’s stressed balance sheet.

IDBI Bank, is grappling with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) estimated at ₹ 55,600 crore at the end of the March quarter. During January-March 2017-18, IDBI Bank’s net loss stood at ₹ 5,663 crore.

Meanwhile, the government will not get the proceeds from its stake sale in IDBI Bank to LIC as the money would be utilized for the bank’s revival. The deal could happen through issuance of fresh equity so that the government’s stake, currently at 80.96%, comes down to below 50% as announced in this year’s budget.