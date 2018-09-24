Lightspeed-backed Fastfox eyes $10 million from new investors

Fastfox claims to use artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify houses according to customer’s preferences based on 108 data points, including interiors, distance from daily utilities and availability of parking among others.

New Delhi: Home rental startup Fastfox is in advanced talks to raise $10 million in Series B funding from new investors, including venture capital funds and private equity firms, a top company executive told Mint in an interview.

Fastfox, run by Oku Tech Pvt. Ltd, counts LightSpeed India Partners, Blume Ventures and CyberAgent Ventures as its investors. It has raised nearly $7 million so far and announced an extended Series A round of $1.5 million in February this year, marking an end to the funding drought in real-estate startups.

Founded in 2016 by Pallav Pandya and Mukul Bhati and later joined by Anshul Gupta and Sidhharth Singh, Fastfox claims to use artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify houses according to customer’s preferences based on 108 data points, including interiors, distance from daily utilities and availability of parking among others.

“There are both major Indian VCs and primarily Chinese ones on board, who have shown active interest and are doing their valuations right now,” said Gupta, co-founder and senior vice-president at Fastfox.com. He added that the round is expected to close within a month or two.

The home rental company early this year adopted an Open House model prevalent in western markets that allowed property seekers to visit listed houses during designated timings, eliminating the need to coordinate with the broker or home owner. The shift to the model has contributed to four-fold growth, according to the company.

“We are witnessing a strong customer adoption of the Open House across different segments of users – families, bachelors... We are looking forward to tap into this prevalent demand and would like to ensure adequate capital before we roll out nationally,” said Pandya, co-founder and chief executive officer at Fastfox.

The startup plans to utilise the capital to expand into newer markets, including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, and build a base in Pune, where it is conducting a pilot. “Much of the utilisation will be for expansion across Tier 1 cities and inventory aggregation. We will also be hiring across the board, including operations and technology,” added Gupta.

According to Fastfox, the home rental market is $32 billion and is expected to grow 10-15 per cent, year on year. The company’s entry into other markets will push it to compete with other startups, including SAIF-partners backed-No broker, which claims to have served 3.5 million customers in Gurugram, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune.

Fastfox is prevalent mostly in Gurugram, has a monthly gross contract value (GCV) run rate of $24 million and targets a three times higher GCV by the end of the financial year.

Alongside providing the paperwork facility to seekers, Fastfox is also piloting a monthly subscription service for homeowners in Gururgam. The service would entail end-to-end property management on behalf of landlords, including property review and maintenance.

“The property maintenance process is painful, which is why a lot of houses are vacant. It is a property management light model, unlike the heavy ones in the market, and will allow customers to manage this remotely without spending a bomb,” said Gupta.