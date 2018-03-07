Reliance Capital names Anand Natarajan as COO

A chartered accountant by qualification, Anand Natarajan has three decades of experience in consumer banking risk management, retail and wholesale banking operations, and large-scale process and people integration. Photo: Abhijt Bhatlekar/Mint

New Delhi: Reliance Capital on Wednesday announced the appointment of Anand Natarajan as its chief operating officer (COO), who will develop synergies across businesses and drive performance.

Prior to this, Natarajan worked in Fullerton India where he was head of strategy and business execution. Before Fullerton, he was COO at ANZ Indonesia. He will work closely with executive director Anmol Ambani in ensuring smooth functioning of the group’s operations, develop synergies across businesses and drive performance, Reliance Capital said in a statement.

“Anand joins us with an excellent track record and experience in international banking and management, and we look forward to his contribution as we build our financial services businesses in this high growth environment,” Ambani said.

A chartered accountant by qualification, Natarajan has three decades of experience in consumer banking risk management, retail and wholesale banking operations, and large-scale process and people integration.

He spent the major part of his career at Standard Chartered where he worked for 24 years in various senior roles in wholesale and retail banking across India, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

