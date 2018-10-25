Telecom sector highly taxed like tobacco industry, says Sunil Mittal

Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: The telecom sector continued to be highly-taxed like the tobacco industry, and the issue of high levy should be resolved, Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal said on Thursday.

Speaking at the inaugural session of India Mobile Congress 2018, Mittal said the National Digital Communications Policy (NDCP), like the previous telecom policy, clearly acknowledged that revenue maximisation was not the objective.

“There is also one overarching objective of previous policy and also enshrined in NDCP that revenue maximisation is not the objective...Then why operators and Department of Telecom are under litigation for revenue maximisation.”

The industry, he noted, was being taxed “like tobacco industries” and emphasised that the issue needed to be resolved at the earliest.

