GMR Infrastructure Q3 loss at Rs566 crore

GMR Infrastructure reports a consolidated net loss of Rs565.94 crore for the third quarter ended 31 December as against Rs643.44 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago

Last Published: Wed, Feb 14 2018. 05 15 PM IST
PTI
GMR Infrastructure’s total expenses declined to Rs2,487.90 crore as against Rs2,623.74 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Photo: Mint
New Delhi: GMR Infrastructure on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs565.94 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2017. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs643.44 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2016-17, it said in a BSE filing.

Total income from operations declined to Rs2,295.83 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs2,587.26 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses declined to Rs2,487.90 crore as against Rs2,623.74 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

GMR Group is a leading global infrastructure conglomerate with interests in airport, energy, transportation and urban infrastructure. Its portfolio comprises Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi; Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad; Mactan Cebu International airport in partnership with Megawide in the Philippines and the Greenfield Airport at Mopa in Goa.

The company has won the rights to develop and operate a greenfield airport at Heraklion, Crete, Greece in partnership with GEK Terna and is also developing smart cities adjacent to Delhi and Hyderabad airports.

First Published: Wed, Feb 14 2018. 04 11 PM IST
