Essel Infra plans to invest ₹ 1,750 crore in Uttar Pradesh for EV infrastructure

Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Essel Infraprojects Ltd plans to invest ₹ 1,750 crore in Uttar Pradesh to set up electric car charging stations and battery swapping terminals across 20 cities of the state. The announcement was made Sunday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ground-breaking event in Lucknow where 81 investment projects worth over ₹ 60,000 crore for Uttar Pradesh were launched.

Under the project, Essel Infraprojects plans to spend ₹ 1,750 crore in a phased manner to launch 250 bulk charging stations and creation of 1,000 battery swapping locations. The project will start from Ghaziabad near Delhi and cover cities such as Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Noida, Meerut, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Allahabad.

Essel Infraprojects aims to provide one battery swapping terminal in every 2 sq. km area, supported by digital APP to enable drivers locate the nearest station. The battery can be swapped in 2-3 minutes. The company plans to target 25,000 e-rickshaws under its green mobility business.

“With the launch of this initiative, we have enhanced our association with the state and look forward to doing our bit in the government’s vision of clean mobility. The launch of EVs in holistic manner will augment the state’s transport infrastructure and also create job opportunities,” said Subhash Chandra, chairman of Essel Infraprojects parent Essel Group.