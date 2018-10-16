Diesel price in Delhi touches new high, reverses fuel price reduction by Centre

The hike in petrol, diesel prices was for the 11th consecutive day today. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Less than a fortnight after the Centre forced a reduction in fuel prices by Rs 2.5 per litre, diesel prices in Delhi have once again jumped to fresh high to reverse the decrease in price. Diesel is now being sold at Rs 75.69 a litre, beating its earlier high of Rs 75.45.

On October 4, finance minister Arun Jaitley had announced a Rs 1.5 cut in excise duty on both petrol and diesel and asked state-run fuel retailers to bear a loss of Re 1 on the fuel. This was followed by another round of Rs 2.5 reduction in sales tax or VAT across several states.

Even in Mumbai, diesel prices are rising constantly and is already close to its earlier high of Rs 80.10. A litre of diesel Rs 79.35 in Mumbai, Rs 80.04 in Chennai and Rs 77.54 in Kolkata.

The pace of hike in petrol prices has however been slower as compared to diesel. In Delhi, a litre of petrol costs Rs 82.83, in Mumbai Rs 88.29, Chennai Rs 86.10 and Kolkata Rs 84.65.

Since both Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments have reduced VAT on fuel, pressure is now on the neighbouring Delhi government to enforce a tax cut. Both petrol and diesel are cheaper in the neighbouring Gurgaon or Gurugram (by about Rs 1.40) and Noida (by about Rs 2.5).

