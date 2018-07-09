Airtel, MTNL launch offers ahead of Reliance Jio GigaFiber launch

In Delhi, Airtel broadband’s monthly plan of Rs 799 GB offers data speed of up to 40 Mbps comes with bonus data of 500 GB till 31 October. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: As Reliance Jio GigaFiber is expected to offer fixed-line broadband services at aggressive prices, rivals are now gearing themselves up for cut-throat competition with Bharti Airtel reducing its prices for broadband services and even offering unlimited data for its customers. Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), on the other hand, is offering free 3G connection and data up to 10 GB with its broadband connection. In Hyderabad, Airtel has removed its fair usage policy (FUP) limits for its broadband customers, which means that you get unlimited data.

By paying a rental of Rs 349, Airtel is offering unlimited data and phone calls to all its broadband customers with a maximum bandwidth of 8 Mbps. At Rs 699 rental, Airtel customers can increase their broadband speed up to 40 Mbps and also get free subscription to Amazon Prime. If you want more speed, then at Rs 1,299 you can get up to 100 Mbps bandwidth.

So far, most broadband plans had been providing unlimited data to users but with a certain cap, beyond which the speed was throttled to 512Kbps.

In other cities, Airtel is trying to woo broadband subscribers with bonus data. In Delhi, a monthly plan of Rs 799 GB, offering data speed of up to 40 Mbps, comes with bonus data of 500 GB till 31 October. If you opt for the Rs 999 plan, then the speed increases to 100 Mbps, broadband data limit to 250 GB and 1,000 GB bonus data. The plan also gives you free Amazon Prime subscription.

In Mumbai, the Rs 699 Airtel plan offers broadband data of 40 GB at 40 Mbps speed, besides 500 GB of bonus data.

A six-month Airtel broadband plan comes to you at a discount of up to 15% and the 12-month plan with up to 20% discount.

MTNL customers can get free 3G connection and data up to 10 GB with broadband connection. Existing customer can also avail this offer. MTNL, which operates out of Mumbai and Delhi, has also increased usage quota for its broadband plans. The Rs 750 plan which earlier offered 65 GB data now offers 10 GB extra. Similarly, the Rs 1,299 plan, which offered 130 GB data, now offers 180 GB data.

Will Reliance JioGigaFiber disrupt broadband market?

Reliance Jio GigaFiber, the fixed line fiber-based broadband services from Reliance Jio, will be rolled out across 1,100 cities of India gradually this year with speeds up to 1 Gbps. Currently, Reliance Jio is running beta trials of Jio GigaFiber in tens of thousands of homes.

Starting this Independence Day, 15 August, you can start registering your interest for Jio GigaFiber through both MyJio app and Jio.com.

At Reliance Industries AGM last week, chairman Mukesh Ambani had spelt out his ambition in the broadband market clearly when he said that Jio GigaFiber aims to be the largest greenfield fixed-line broadband rollout anywhere in the world.

So far, nothing is known about the pricing of Jio GigaFiber but it is being speculated in the market that the pricing plans will be disruptive just like what Reliance Jio did to mobile phone calling rates and mobile internet rates.

Reliance Jio is targeting 5 crore JioGigaFiber home customers and 3 crore small merchants and shop-keepers.