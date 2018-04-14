ICICI Securities Q4 net profit jumps 91% to Rs159 crore

ICICI Securities’s board recommended a final dividend of Rs3.90 per equity share of face value of Rs5, taking the total dividend for the year to Rs9.40 per share, against Rs6.36 per share in FY17.

New Delhi: Investment services firm ICICI Securities on Saturday reported a 91% rise in net profit to Rs159 crore in the fourth quarter of 2017-18, compared to Rs83 crore in the year-ago period. This is the first time the company has declared its results since making a stock market debut earlier this month.

During the quarter, ICICI Securities reported revenue of Rs515 crore, up 35% from Rs381 crore in the year ago period. The company’s board recommended a final dividend of Rs3.90 per equity share of face value of Rs5, taking the total dividend for the year to Rs9.40 per share, against Rs6.36 per share in FY17.

For the full financial year 2017-18, ICICI Securities’ revenue rose 32% to Rs1,859 crore as against Rs1,404 crore in FY17. Net profit increased 65% to Rs558 crore as against Rs339 crore in FY17, the company said in a statement.

“This fiscal the company has registered a robust performance in all its business segments. ISec is well positioned to take advantage of the macroeconomic trends of increasing financialisation and equitisation in household savings,” ICICI Securities MD and CEO Shilpa Kumar said.