ICICI Prudential AMC buys shares in NTPC, holding up over 5%
ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund purchased 1,57,200 shares of NTPC and Bharat 22 ETF purchased 4,15,67,567 shares
New Delhi: Total shareholding of ICICI Prudential AMC in NTPC has increased to more than 5% following purchase of shares under the fund house’s various schemes, according to a regulatory filing.
“As a result of the said purchase, the shareholding of the above mentioned entity has exceeded 5% of the paid- up capital of the company (NTPC),” the filing said.
ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund purchased 1,57,200 shares of NTPC and Bharat 22 ETF purchased 4,15,67,567 shares. ICICI Prudential India Recovery Fund-Series 5 bought 71,220 shares of the PSU and ICICI Prudential Nifty Index Fund purchased 1,125 shares.
Besides, ICICI Prudential Multiple Yield Fund-Series 10 purchased 15,000 shares and ICICI Prudential Nifty Low Vol 30 ETF purchased 4,446 shares in the state-run firm, the filing said. The share-purchase is from an investment perspective and not with the objective of seeking any controlling stake, it added.
NTPC has a total installed capacity of 53,651 MW from its 21 coal-based, seven gas-based, 11 solar PV, one hydro, one small hydro, one wind and nine subsidiaries/joint venture power stations.
