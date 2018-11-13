Flipkart’s Binny Bansal denies allegations of personal misconduct

Flipkart CEO Binny Bansal on Tuesday abruptly resigned from the company. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: Binny Bansal on Tuesday said he “strongly denied” all allegation of serious personal misconduct made against him.

In a letter to employees, Bansal said: “My plan was to continue in my current role for a few more quarters to continue transition after closing deal with Walmart.”

Flipkart co-founder and group CEO Binny Bansal on Tuesday abruptly resigned from the company following investigation into an allegation of “serious personal misconduct.”

In the letter, Bansal said: “My decision to step down has been accelerated by certain personal events that have taken place in the recent past”

Stating that personal events accelerating decision to step down relate to a “claim of serious personal misconduct made against me”, Bansal said the investigation, did bring to light lapses in judgment, “particularly a lack of transparency, related to how I responded to the situation.”

