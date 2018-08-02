 Marico Q1 profit rises 10% at ₹260 crore - Livemint
Marico Q1 profit rises 10% at ₹260 crore

Marico reported 10.25% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹260.13 crore for the quarter ended 30 June as against a net profit of ₹235.93 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal

PTI
Total income during the reported quarter stood at ₹2,050.8 crore. It was ₹1,714.53 crore in the June quarter of 2017-18, Marico said. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: FMCG firm Marico on Thursday reported 10.25% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹260.13 crore for the quarter ended 30 June. The company had reported a net profit of ₹235.93 crore in April-June quarter of 2017-18.

Total income during the reported quarter stood at ₹2,050.8 crore. It was ₹1,714.53 crore in the June quarter of 2017-18, Marico said in a BSE filing.

It said during the quarter its India business volumes grew 12.4% while the International business posted a currency growth of 7% (volume growth of 3%). “The FMCG Business in India achieved a turnover of ₹1,628 crore ($243 million), a growth of 23% over the same period last year,” it added.

Marico said revenue from International business stood at ₹399 crore in the reported quarter as against ₹365 crore in the same period a year ago.

