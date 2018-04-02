Mahindra and Mahindra sales up 10% in March

Mahindra’s exports were up 26% at 3,424 units as compared to 2,709 units in the same period a year ago. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Automaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd on Monday reported a 10% increase in total sales at 62,077 units in March as against 56,202 units for the same month last year.

In the domestic market, Mahindra’s sales also went up by 10% to 58,653 units last month as against 53,493 units a year earlier, the company said in a BSE filing.

Exports were up 26% at 3,424 units as compared to 2,709 units in the same period a year ago.

Sales of passenger vehicles stood at 26,555 units compared with 25,523 units in March 2017, up 4%. Commercial vehicle sales also went up 11% to 25,496 units last month against 22,908 units in year ago period, the company said.

Commenting on the outlook, Rajan Wadhera, president of automotive sector, said: “We are particularly buoyed by the growth of our truck business, which has outperformed the industry. With three of our critical new automotive launches lined up in 2018-19, we are confident of increasing our market share in the utility vehicle space.”

For the fiscal 2017-18, total sales of the company stood at 5,49,154 units as against 5,07,598 units in the previous fiscal, up 8%.

At 11.40am, Mahindra and Mahindra shares were up 1.02% to Rs747.75 on BSE, while the Sensex gained 0.43% to 33,109.87 points.