Philips India appoints Sudeep Agrawal as chief financial officer
New Delhi: Philips India on Monday said it has appointed Sudeep Agrawal as chief financial officer—Indian subcontinent, effective 15 January 2018.
In his new role, Agrawal will head the finance team in the Indian subcontinent and will also be responsible to lead talent development for finance functions within Philips India, the company said in a statement.
Agrawal, who has been working with Royal Philips since 1998, has served in various positions across the Middle East, Africa and Amsterdam before returning to Philips India in 2013.
Since 2013, he had been positioned as the head of audit for personal health business and India, Middle East and Africa, the company said.
“He brings to our management team, proven financial leadership and related talent development expertise that is invaluable to any organisation,” Philips India vice chairman and managing director Daniel Mazon said.
Latest News »
- Sri Lanka to ‘redouble’ efforts on China, India free trade deals
- Register on e-way bill platform ahead of 1 April rollout: Hasmukh Adhia to businesses
- Facebook is said to delay home-speaker unveil amid data crisis
- After Prakash Ambedkar’s ‘Elgar March’, Bhide supporters take out counter rallies in Maharashtra
- Supreme Court stays order allotting pressure cooker symbol to Dhinakaran
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
GSK’s Horlicks sale could prove to be a sticky attraction
Bonds rally as can of worms kicked down the road
If we have a strong recovery in corporate results, why are earnings estimates being lowered?
Ashok Leyland’s price hike well timed, others may follow to offset cost pressures
High IPO valuations are driving investors away from market