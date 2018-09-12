Govt approves 100% electrification of railways by 2021-22

100% railway electrification is expected to reduce consumption of high-speed diesel by about 2.83 billion litres per annum. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today approved the proposal for electrification of 13,675km of railway tracks at a cost of ₹ 12,134.50 crore to make Indian Railways fully electrified by 2021-22. The complete electrification of broad gauge routes of Indian Railways will have significant impact in areas of railway safety, capacity and speed., said the government, besides, helping the national carrier ₹ 13,510 crore per annum in fuel bill.

The move is expected to reduce consumption of high-speed diesel by about 2.83 billion litres per annum and, as a result, greenhouse gas emissions—thus imparting the railways a smaller carbon footprint.

Under the railway electrification proposal, 108 sections of Indian Railways will be electrified. The proposed electrification, which is mainly for missing links and last-mile connectivity, will increase the operational efficiency, enhance the line capacity and improve the average speed of trains.

Currently, around two-third of freight and more than half of passenger traffic in Indian Railways moves on electric traction. However, electric traction accounts for just 37% of the total energy expenses of Indian Railways.

Railways official said that move will also help to reduce expenditure on maintenance of locomotive. Electric locomotive maintenance cost is ₹ 16.45 per thousand gross tonne kilometres (gtkm), while for diesel locomotive it is ₹ 32.84/1000 gtkm.

Railway minister Piyush Goyal said the railway electrification will reduce the use of imported fossil fuels thereby improve energy security of the nation.