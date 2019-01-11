Infosys approves Rs 8,260 crore buyback; Q3 net profit dips 30%

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh

Mumbai: IT major Infosys on Friday reported a 29.6% fall in its net profit at Rs 3,610 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018, against a net profit of Rs 5,129 crore a year ago. Analysts had estimated a net profit of Rs 4,131 crore, according to Reuters.Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 21,400 crore against Rs 17,794 crore a year ago.

The software services major also raised its 2018-19 revenue guidance in constant currency terms to 8.5%-9.0%. “With increased client relevance, we saw double digit (10.1%) year-on-year growth in Q3 on a constant currency basis”, said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. “We also had another strong quarter in our digital business with 33.1% growth and large deals at $1.57 billion which gives us confidence entering 2019.” he added.

The Infosys board approved a buyback of Rs 8,260 crore at a price of Rs 800 per share. “Approved, for the purposes of implementation of the Capital Allocation Policy, a proposal for the company to buyback its own fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each from equity shareholders of the company (other than the promoters, the promoter group and persons in control of the company), being 14.54% of its paid-up share capital and free reserves as on December 31, 2018 (on a standalone basis), for an amount, payable in cash, aggregating up to Rs 8,260 crore... for a price not exceeding Rs 800 through the open market route of the Indian stock exchanges,” the company said in a statement to the stock exchanges.

This is the second share buyback in the company’s history.

“The Board has constituted a buyback committee (Buyback Committee), comprising the chief operating officer, the chief financial officer, the deputy chief financial officer, the general counsel and the company secretary of the company,” the statement added.

The company also declared a special dividend of Rs 4 per equity share and fixed January 25, 2019 as record date for the special dividend and January 28, 2019 as the payment date. IT also reappointed Kiran Mazumdar–Shaw as the lead independent director for the second term.

Infosys’ shares ended at Rs 683.70, up 3.95 points, or 0.58%, on the BSE on Friday. Results were announced after market hours.

Third quarter is a seasonally weak one for IT firms as there are fewer working days for engineers deployed at client sites in the US and Europe, where companies shut because of Christmas and New Year holidays.

Infosys’ rival Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) on Thursday missed analysts’ estimates on earnings although the country’s largest information technology (IT) services provider posted a fourth straight quarter of year-on-year (y-o-y) double-digit revenue growth in constant currency terms. The Mumbai-based company’s December quarter, or Q3, revenue rose 1.8% in constant currency terms from the preceding three months. Currency fluctuations took some sheen off the growth as dollar revenue grew at a slower pace of 0.67% to $5.25 billion in the quarter ended 31 December from the preceding three months. Net profit rose 1.9% to $1.14 billion from $1.11 billion in the preceding three months.

(With agency inputs)