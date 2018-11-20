Carlos Ghosn not currently fit to lead Renault, says French finance minister
The French government owns 15% of Renault, which in turn holds a 43.4% stake in Nissan
Paris: Carlos Ghosn is no longer fit to lead Renault following his arrest in Japan, said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Tuesday.
“Carlos Ghosn is no longer in a position capable of leading Renault,” Le Maire told France Info radio.
Nissan said on Monday that an internal investigation had revealed that Ghosn engaged in wrongdoing including personal use of company money and under-reporting for years how much he was earning. He was arrested and would be fired from Nissan’s board this week, added Nissan.
Also read: What toppled Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn? Questions swirl around property deals
The French state owns 15% of Renault, which in turn holds a 43.4% stake in Nissan.
Le Maire said he would contact his Japanese counterpart over the matter, and reiterated that France’s priority was to ensure the stability of the Renault company.
Le Maire added that Renault’s partnership with Nissan was in the interests of both France and Japan and of both companies.
Also read: Opinion | Separating the Renault-Nissan twins would be bloody
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
More From Companies »
- Renault board to discuss interim replacement for Carlos Ghosn today
- HDFC returns to masala bond market after tax change
- Skoda MD Gurpratap Boparai will also handle Volkswagen
- Bookings begin for Air India late-night flights with fares from Rs 1,000
- Bharti Airtel signs for over $2 billion loan amid threat of ratings cut