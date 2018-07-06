Muthoot Pappachan Group appoints Vidya Balan as its brand ambassador

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan. File photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: Muthoot Pappachan Group (MPG), the diversified financial services firm, has unveiled a new brand philosophy ‘Blue Soch’ (Blue is belief) under which the company aims to motivate customers to take their destiny in their own hands by helping them choose the right financial products. Although the Group adopted blue, the colour of the sky and the ocean, as its corporate color four years ago, in March 2014, the company has tweaked the tagline calling it ‘Blue is belief’. As a part of the transformation exercise, the group has also appointed Bollywood actor Vidya Balan as its brand ambassador to drive awareness around its offerings.

“As we now aim to move the Group to the next level of growth, our new brand philosophy reflects our evolution and expansion, our core values, our growing strength in the market and our dedication to our partners, customers, stakeholders and employees. It is a reaffirmation of our commitment to partner our customers through their life cycle needs, even while encouraging and celebrating their spirit of “Blue Soch,” said Thomas John Muthoot, chairman and managing director, Muthoot Pappachan Group.

John further added that Vidya Balan personifies the relentless desire to positively change the dynamics of the society and uplift the common man by working towards societal issues. “We believe our customers identify with her and she will further help us cement our philosophy of empowering human ambitions by propagating the power of Blue Soch,” he added.

The company has also rolled out a national campaign comprising a series of films which talk about the ease of availing micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) loans and how it can change the fortune of customers. The campaign is made by advertising agency L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.

“MPG group wanted us to capture their spirit in a campaign that doesn’t feel like advertising. All we had to do was to re-tell the real stories of self-belief of their customers and MPGs supportive role in bringing those stories into fruition,” said Anil S Nair, chief executive and managing partner, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi India.

The new ad campaign will be aired across markets pan-India across television during prime-time movies and reality shows like Big Boss in the South and Dance India Dance in the North markets. The television will be supported by a cross-media blitz including print, cinema, digital and mobile.