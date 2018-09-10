ArcelorMittal ups Essar Steel bid to ₹42,000 crore

As of March 2018, Essar Steel, with its 10 million tonne a year production capacity, had outstanding debt of ₹50,786 crore. Photo: AP

Mumbai: ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steel maker, has revised its bid to buy debt-laden Essar Steel for ₹42,000 crore, according to a person aware of the development that Mint spoke with. The company has also committed to pay ₹ 7,000 crore to settle the dues of Uttam Galva and KSS Petron, in which the Luxembourg-based steel producer is classified as promoter.

In a press statement, ArcelorMittal confirmed that it has submitted a revised proposal to Essar Steel’s committee of creditors for the acquisition. “The financial terms of the proposal are confidential, but represent a material increase to the previous offers made by the company. The revised offer, which includes a commitment to pay the entire amount due to the financial creditors of Uttam Galva and KSS Petron, therefore represents unprecedented value to all creditors concerned,” the statement said.

“Through the revised offer ArcelorMittal demonstrates its serious commitment to India, creditor banks and all Essar Steel stakeholders.”

As of March 2018, Essar Steel, with its 10 million tonne a year production capacity, had outstanding debt of ₹50,786 crore. In the second round of bids, Numetal said it would pay ₹37,000 crore to buy out Essar Steel while Vedanta, the other bidder, had offered ₹34,000 crore.

In a ruling on Friday, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal had ruled that ArcelorMittal would be ineligible to bid for Essar Steel unless it cleared the debts at Uttam Galva and KSS Petron as well, a requirement under Section 29A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. Numetal had also been found ineligible initially, but then altered its firm structure to fall in line with rules.

In this second round of bids, ArcelorMittal has teamed up with Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corporation while Sajjan Jindal’s JSW Steel is a stakeholder in NuMetal & Steel Pvt Ltd, a drop-down subsidiary of the VTB Bank-led Numetal Mauritius, which is the resolution applicant for Essar Steel.

The committee of creditors is now expected to take a call on which bidder they find most suitable. On Friday, the NCLAT in its judgment had allowed the lenders to further negotiate bids for Essar Steel in order to maximise value.