IKEA postpones launch of first India store at Hyderabad
IKEA says it has postponed the dates of opening its first India store at Hyderabad by 20 days to 9 August as its needs some more time to fulfil quality commitments
New Delhi: Swedish furniture major IKEA has postponed the dates of opening its first store at Hyderabad by almost 20 days to 9 August as its needs some more time to fulfil quality commitments.
The company was scheduled to open its first store in India next week on 19 July.
“IKEA Retail India decided to move the date as it needs some more time to live up to its expected quality commitments towards customers and coworkers,” said IKEA in a statement.
According to the company, its main priority is to create an inspiring and safe experience for both customers and coworkers.
“Opening the first Indian IKEA store in Hyderabad means a lot to IKEA and we want to offer the best possible meeting with IKEA for the many Indian customers,” said IKEA Retail India CEO Peter Betzel.
IKEA’s Hyderabad store has come up with an investment of ₹1,000 crore. This would provide 1,000 direct and 1,500 indirect jobs at the store, and 50% of the employees would be women.
More From Companies »
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Film wrap: ‘Soorma’, ‘Ant-Man’ new entrants as ‘Sanju’ dominates theatres
- Maharashtra ask multiplexes to allow outside food, cap prices
- Tata Motors, JLR face diverse dynamics in key markets: N. Chandrasekaran
- IKEA postpones launch of first India store at Hyderabad
- Airbus is said to miss A320neo goal on Pratt engine troubles
Mark to Market »
- Why Fortis Healthcare’s minority shareholders deserve a hostile bid
- Core inflation is rising, in sign of robust growth
- Who’s winning, who’s losing in the trade war?
- Despite global, macro worries, India’s valuation premium is highest this year
- Auto component firms are riding the car sales wave with more capex