Eight of top-10 firms gain Rs1.69 trillion in m-cap; TCS, SBI shine

In the ranking of the top-10 firms, TCS held on to the number one spot. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Eight of the 10 most valued Indian firms together added Rs1.69 trillion in market capitalisation last week, led by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and SBI.

A strong broader market drove the market capitalisation (m-cap) of the eight blue-chip firms, including ICICI Bank, HDFC and RIL, higher by Rs1,69,865.11 crore for the week ended Friday. Last week, the Sensex surged 1,662.34 points or 5% to close at 35,011.65.

TCS, the most valued Indian firm, witnessed its market valuation soar by Rs41,351.28 crore to Rs7,16,630.43 crore.

The market cap of State Bank of India (SBI) zoomed Rs33,333.33 crore to Rs2,54,752.35 crore.

ICICI Bank’s valuation advanced by Rs25,271.12 crore to Rs2,28,030.59 crore and that of HDFC rose sharply by Rs20,763.9 crore to Rs3,12,970.02 crore.

The m-cap of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) surged Rs18,730.2 crore to Rs6,80,910.61 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) jumped Rs15,834.4 crore to Rs3,53,617.05 crore.

Infosys added Rs12,471.8 crore to reach Rs2,89,209.72 crore in valuation and ITC gained Rs2,109.1 crore to stand at Rs3,45,701.22 crore.

On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Bank’s m-cap declined Rs4,910.8 crore to Rs2,16,133.97 crore and that of HDFC Bank fell by Rs4,171.8 crore to Rs5,29,122.57 crore.

In the ranking of the top-10 firms, TCS held on to the number one spot, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

