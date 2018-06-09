Aussie chain Crepe Cafe to make India debut in September

The BFC Retail Group, which owns Crepe Cafe, is investing $75,000 (around ₹50 lakh) in the first phase of investment in the India market.

New Delhi: Australia-based casual cafe chain Crepe Cafe is set to make its India debut offering both sweet and savoury crepes, a French street food staple.

Crepe Cafe was started by Australian-French restaurateur Jean-Pierre Corgnet in 2001 in Queensland, Australia. It was expanded into West Asia in 2007.

At present there are eight outlets in Australia and 27 in West Asia.

“I think India is a huge market for us because of its young population and a growing middle class with high spending power. Moreover, the concept of crepe is similar to south Indian dosa, which will lead to an easier and quick adoption,” said Corgnet, chairman of Crepe Cafe.

The first two cafes will be opened in New Delhi and Mumbai by September and the company aims to open a total of 10 cafes this year. The BFC Retail Group, which owns Crepe Cafe, is investing $75,000 (around ₹50 lakh) in the first phase of investment in the India market.

Over the next five years, the company plans to open 100 outlets across tier I cities in the country.

Unlike its outlets in West Asia, which are spread over 200-250 sq. ft, Crepe Cafe outlets in India will be smaller at 75-90 sq. ft, with seating for 30-40 people. The outlets will also offer quick takeaway services.

“We want to position Crepe Cafe as an affordable premium restaurant with a sweet spot between a fast casual bistro and a coffee shop,” said Corgnet.

With an average order size of between ₹300 and ₹400, the company is also tweaking its menu to suit the Indian palate.

“We understand that a large number of Indians are vegetarian, compared to France, Australia, or West Asia. So, we will be using 100% egg-free batter to make crepes and 70% of our menu will be vegetarian,” said Corgnet.

According to a joint report by the National Restaurants Association of India and consulting firm Technopak Advisors, the food services market in India is projected to touch ₹4.98 trillion by 2021 from ₹3.09 trillion in 2016, growing at an annual average rate of 10%.