Coal India’s CCL says 17 coal mining projects facing delays

New Delhi: Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL), a unit of Coal India Ltd, says its 17 out of the 21 ongoing mining projects worth Rs 4,095.5 crore are facing delays due to various reasons including non-grant of green clearances. Of the 21 projects, Parej East and Hurilong projects could not be started due to non-grant of environment and forest clearances, said CCL in its annual report. Kalyani open cast project, one of the ongoing projects, will be started after green clearances, it said.

“Of the remaining 18 projects, Amrapali OCP is on schedule and other 17 are delayed due to problems which are broadly classified as authentication of land, forestry clearance and site hand over, environmental, coal evacuation problem, R&R (rehabilitation and resettlement) issues and safety reasons,” the report said.

As on 31 March, there are 21 ongoing and 34 completed mining projects under CCL with sanctioned capacity of 112.85 million tonne (MT), it said.

The sanctioned capital for the ongoing and completed projets are Rs 4,095.5 crore and Rs 3,023.21 crore, respectively.

CIL had earlier said there was an urgent need to revisit its one billion tonne output programme following changes in the environmental paradigm and coal demand.