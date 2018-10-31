L&T Q2 profit rises 23% to Rs2,230 crore, beats estimate
L&T net profit came in at Rs2,230 crore in the second quarter, compared with Rs1,820 crore a year earlier
Bengaluru: Industrial conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd posted a 22.6% jump in Sept-quarter net profit, underpinned by higher order intake.
Net profit came in at Rs2,230 crore ($301.64 million) in the second quarter, compared with Rs1,820 crore a year earlier, company said on Wednesday.
Analysts on average had expected the Mumbai-headquartered company to post a net profit of Rs1,719 crore, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.
Revenue from operations jumped 21.3% to Rs32,081 crore.
L&T’s order book stood at Rs2.81 trillion, as of 30 September, of which, the international order book constituted 22%.
The company recorded a one-off gain of Rs295 crore in the quarter. It had reported an exceptional item of Rs137 crore in the same period last year.
(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed)
