L&T Q2 profit rises 23% to Rs2,230 crore, beats estimate

Bengaluru: Industrial conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd posted a 22.6% jump in Sept-quarter net profit, underpinned by higher order intake.

Net profit came in at Rs2,230 crore ($301.64 million) in the second quarter, compared with Rs1,820 crore a year earlier, company said on Wednesday.

Analysts on average had expected the Mumbai-headquartered company to post a net profit of Rs1,719 crore, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Revenue from operations jumped 21.3% to Rs32,081 crore.

L&T’s order book stood at Rs2.81 trillion, as of 30 September, of which, the international order book constituted 22%.

The company recorded a one-off gain of Rs295 crore in the quarter. It had reported an exceptional item of Rs137 crore in the same period last year.

