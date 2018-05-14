USFDA completes inspection of J. B. Chemicals’ Panoli facility
New Delhi: J. B. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals on Monday said that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has completed inspection of its Panoli facility in Gujarat with two minor observations.
“The company’s API manufacturing facility at Panoli, Gujarat has successfully passed periodical inspection by US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) with two minor procedural observations,” the company said in a BSE filing.
The company said that these observations do not impact continuity of its business and it would continue its manufacturing activities in Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) compliant manner. “The company proposes to address these observation in next 30 days,” it added.
The inspection was carried out from 7-11 May. This API facility primarily manufactures APIs for exports to EU and formulations exports to US, it said.
At 12.42pm, J. B. Chemicals shares were trading 2.17% lower at Rs313.15 on BSE, while the Sensex fell 0.02% to 35,528.75 points.
