 USFDA completes inspection of J. B. Chemicals’ Panoli facility - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Companies

USFDA completes inspection of J. B. Chemicals’ Panoli facility

J. B. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals says that USFDA has completed inspection of its Panoli facility in Gujarat with two minor observations
Last Published: Mon, May 14 2018. 12 47 PM IST
PTI
At 12.42pm, J. B. Chemicals shares were trading 2.17% lower at Rs313.15 on BSE. Photo: AP
At 12.42pm, J. B. Chemicals shares were trading 2.17% lower at Rs313.15 on BSE. Photo: AP

New Delhi: J. B. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals on Monday said that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has completed inspection of its Panoli facility in Gujarat with two minor observations.

“The company’s API manufacturing facility at Panoli, Gujarat has successfully passed periodical inspection by US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) with two minor procedural observations,” the company said in a BSE filing.

The company said that these observations do not impact continuity of its business and it would continue its manufacturing activities in Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) compliant manner. “The company proposes to address these observation in next 30 days,” it added.

The inspection was carried out from 7-11 May. This API facility primarily manufactures APIs for exports to EU and formulations exports to US, it said.

At 12.42pm, J. B. Chemicals shares were trading 2.17% lower at Rs313.15 on BSE, while the Sensex fell 0.02% to 35,528.75 points.

First Published: Mon, May 14 2018. 12 47 PM IST
Topics: J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals USFDA Panoli facility J B Chemicals J B Chemicals shares

More From Companies »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »