Muthoot Finance shares jump 10.5% as Q1 net rises

New Delhi: Shares of Muthoot Finance (MFIN) Wednesday surged 10.5% after the company registered a rise of 43% in consolidated net profit for April-June, 2018-19.

The stock surged 9.41% to end at ₹437.10 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 10.66% to ₹442.10.

At NSE, shares of the company climbed 10.50% to close at ₹441.85. In terms of equity volume, 6.28 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over one crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

Muthoot Finance Wednesday registered a rise of 43% in consolidated net profit at ₹492 crore in the June quarter.

The company had recorded a net profit of ₹345 crore in the same quarter of 2017-18.

Total income increased 19% at ₹1,633 crore in April-June, 2018-19 as against ₹1,377 crore in the year-ago June quarter.