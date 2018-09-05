Facebook accuses BlackBerry of stealing voice-messaging tech

In March, BlackBerry sued Facebook in federal court in Los Angeles, accusing the social media giant of infringing on its mobile messaging patent. Photo: AFP

Facebook Inc. is suing BlackBerry Ltd for patent infringement, escalating the legal battle between the two companies over protected technology.

In a 118-page complaint filed on Tuesday in San Francisco federal court, Facebook accused BlackBerry of stealing its voice messaging technology, among other patented processes. Facebook is seeking unspecified damages for infringement of six patents.

BlackBerry didn’t immediately respond to messages sent outside regular business hours seeking comment on the suit.

In addition to the voice-messaging patent, Facebook cites infringement of patented technology that improves how a mobile device delivers graphics, video and audio and another that centralizes tracking and analysis of GPS data.

In March, BlackBerry sued Facebook in federal court in Los Angeles, accusing the social media giant of infringing on its mobile messaging patents.