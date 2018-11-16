Tata Sons says in preliminary talks with Jet Airways

Jet Airways posted its third consecutive quarterly loss on Monday and said it was undertaking a review of its business to cut costs and boost revenues in order to stay afloat. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Mumbai: Tata Sons Ltd said on Friday it was in preliminary talks with Jet Airways Ltd and had made no proposal to acquire a stake in the debt-laden carrier, cooling speculation that a deal was imminent.

“We would like to clarify that any such discussions have been preliminary and no proposal has been made,” Tata said in its statement.

Shares in Jet soared on Friday for a fourth straight day to hit a five-month high after reports that an acquisition of the debt-laden airline by Tata was inching toward a close. The stock settled at Rs 346.85 on the BSE, down 8.07% from the previous close after falling nearly 7% to hit a low of Rs 299.75 in morning trade. In intra-day trade, the scrip climbed 11.23% to Rs 357.

On the National Stock Exchange, shares of the airline closed 6.26% higher at Rs 341. It had risen as much as 14.35% to an intra-day high of Rs 366.95.

“Tata Sons board is meeting Friday to consider the proposal to bid for Jet Airways,” people in the know of the development had told PTI.

On Thursday, shares of Jet Airways had zoomed up to 26%.

Jet Airways posted its third consecutive quarterly loss on Monday and said it was undertaking a review of its business to cut costs and boost revenues in order to stay afloat. The airline is seeking funds by raising equity and selling a stake in its loyalty programme.

Tata’s businesses range from IT services to car-making. In aviation, it runs the Vistara full-service carrier with Singapore Airlines Ltd and operates low-cost domestic carrier AirAsia India along with AirAsia Group Bhd.

