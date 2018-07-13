SpiceJet Rs 999 sale, IndiGo’s 12 lakh seat offer end today

SpiceJet had earlier extended the Rs 999 sale to July 13 while bookings for IndiGo’s offer started from July 10. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Budget carrier SpiceJet is offering flight tickets from Rs 999, bookings for which end today. Bookings for rival IndiGo’s 12-lakh-seat offer also end today. IndiGo is offering flight tickets from Rs 1,212 under this sale. SpiceJet’s Rs 999 offer is applicable on travel till 8 October, 2018, while that of IndiGo is for travel period between 25 July, 2018 and 30 March, 2019. SpiceJet has said that the discounted flight tickets are applicable on one-way fares on direct domestic flights and is also applicable on bookings made across all channels.

SpiceJet has not disclosed the number of seats put up on sale under this offer. “The inventory available under the said sale is limited and is available on a first- come, first- served basis only,” the airline said. Fares are refundable with a nominal cancellation charge and tickets booked under the sale are changeable with a nominal fee and fare adjustment, SpiceJet added.

IndiGo had put up 12 lakh seats on sale under the discounted flight ticket offer, bookings for which started from 10 July, 2018. Fares start from Rs 1,212 under this IndiGo offer and cover 57 destinations, covering both domestic and international destinations. After seats under this offer are sold out, regular fares will be payable, IndiGo said. “This offer shall be available only for flight bookings completed at least 15 days in prior to the scheduled flight for which the offer is being availed,” IndiGo added.

Regular change or cancellation fee (as applicable) shall apply for tickets booked under this IndiGo sale, the airline said.

Another budget carrier AirAsia India is also offering fares starting as low as Rs 999, bookings for which end on 15 July, 2018. This AirAsia India offer is applicable on travel from 1 February to 13 August 2019. The starting price of Rs 999 on flight tickets, according to AirAsia’s website, is applicable on Kochi to Bengaluru, Guwahati to Imphal and Bengaluru-Chennai routes.

The discounted flight ticket offers from airlines come despite a spike in global crude prices and a depreciation of the rupee, which increases the operating cost of airlines. The monsoon season is lean season for airlines and they come up with promotional offers to attract flyers.