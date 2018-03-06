Suzuki Motorcycle launches 2018 series of Gixxer, Gixxer SF

File Photo: A model at the launch of Suzuki Gixxer motorcycle in New Delhi. Suzuki Gixxer and Suzuki Gixxer SF are priced at Rs80,928 and Rs90,037 respectively.

New Delhi:Suzuki Motorcycle India, the wholly-owned two-wheeler arm of Suzuki Motor Corp., on Tuesday said it has launched the 2018 series of flagship motorcycle Gixxer and Gixxer SF, priced at Rs80,928 and Rs90,037, respectively.

Both the motorcycles are powered with ultra light 155 cc engine with Suzuki’s eco performance (SEP) technology, the company said in a statement. The Gixxer brand was launched in 2014.

“As a product, both the Gixxer and Gixxer SF are known to be meant for those who believe in riding ahead of the pack and are a benchmark for the segment,” Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd EVP–sales and marketing Sajeev Rajasekharan said.

The dispatches for the 2018 series Gixxer and Gixxer SF motorcycles have commenced and will be available across dealerships.