Solo travel is becoming a big hit among Indian travellers: Report
The report also states that Shimla is a popular winter destination among Indians
New Delhi: When it comes to travelling, Indians are known to be good globetrotters. A recent report by OYO Rooms has found interesting trends among Indian travellers.
Solo travel is on the rise
The report states that with changing lifestyles and the nature of work, Indians are now increasingly like to travel solo. The rise in solo travel is because travellers want some quality ‘me time’ and also the flexibility to work from remote locations.
Speaking about the emerging trend, Burhanuddin Pithawala, Vice- President, Conversions, OYO Hotels & Homes, said, “Solo travellers are the most significant contributors to bookings this holiday season.”
Shimla remains top winter destination
The report also states that Shimla is a popular winter destination among Indians. The list also includes others popular hill stations like Shillong, Gangtok, Mussoorie, Ooty and Dalhousie. The hill stations of India recorded a rise of more than 104% by tourists compared to 2017, according to the report.
An interesting feature that the report highlights is the rising trend of colder destinations witnessing more visits by couples as well as family vacationers when compared to beach destinations.
After hill stations, the next favourite place for travel and adventure are beach destinations. The report finds places like Goa, Puri, Pondicherry, Port Blair, Alappuzha and Digha have recorded a rise of 66% (as of 2017) of tourists visiting these places in winter.
