Govt to review airline web check-in fee after IndiGo move

For web check-in of a first-row seat, an IndiGo passenger will have to pay as much as Rs 800 extra.

New Delhi: The government on Monday said it was reviewing IndiGo’s decision to charge passengers for any of the seats selected at the time of web check-in.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has noted that airlines are now charging for web check-in for all seats. “We are reviewing this fee to see whether it falls within the unbundled pricing framework,” the MoCA has said.

Now, IndiGo passengers opting for web check-in have to pay for this service, as the airline has revised its policy. “As per our revised policy all seats are chargeable for web check-in. Alternatively you may check in at the airport for free. Seats will be assigned as per availability,” PTI quoted IndiGo as saying in a statement. The airline has been levying charges for web check-in from 14 November.

The budget carrier will charge Rs 100-800 for such selection online, depending upon the seat. For web check-in of a first-row seat, a passenger will have to pay as much as Rs 800 extra, while a non-reclining seat in row 12, which is next to the emergency exit, will cost an additional Rs 600 when selected online. A middle seat in the last row will cost Rs 100 more, according to to the PTI report.

Earlier, the airline charged only for particular types of seats like a window or aisle seat or seats having extra legroom when passengers opted for online selection.

The Gurugram-headquartered budget carrier IndiGo posted a loss of Rs 652.13 crore in the September quarter, as sharply higher jet fuel prices and a depreciating rupee outweighed an increase in passenger traffic.