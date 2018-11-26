Govt to review airline web check-in fee after IndiGo move
The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has noted that airlines are now charging for web check-in for all seats
New Delhi: The government on Monday said it was reviewing IndiGo’s decision to charge passengers for any of the seats selected at the time of web check-in.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has noted that airlines are now charging for web check-in for all seats. “We are reviewing this fee to see whether it falls within the unbundled pricing framework,” the MoCA has said.
Now, IndiGo passengers opting for web check-in have to pay for this service, as the airline has revised its policy. “As per our revised policy all seats are chargeable for web check-in. Alternatively you may check in at the airport for free. Seats will be assigned as per availability,” PTI quoted IndiGo as saying in a statement. The airline has been levying charges for web check-in from 14 November.
The budget carrier will charge Rs 100-800 for such selection online, depending upon the seat. For web check-in of a first-row seat, a passenger will have to pay as much as Rs 800 extra, while a non-reclining seat in row 12, which is next to the emergency exit, will cost an additional Rs 600 when selected online. A middle seat in the last row will cost Rs 100 more, according to to the PTI report.
MoCA has noted that airlines are now charging for web check-in for all seats. We are reviewing these fees to see whether they fall within the unbundled pricing framework.— Ministry of Civil Aviation (@MoCA_GoI) November 26, 2018
Earlier, the airline charged only for particular types of seats like a window or aisle seat or seats having extra legroom when passengers opted for online selection.
The Gurugram-headquartered budget carrier IndiGo posted a loss of Rs 652.13 crore in the September quarter, as sharply higher jet fuel prices and a depreciating rupee outweighed an increase in passenger traffic.
More From Companies »
- Air India night flights offering tickets from Rs 1,000 start this week
- Centre moves SC seeking Rs 2,940 crore RCom bank guarantee over spectrum
- Saudi Aramco plans to invest $500 billion as oil giant expands abroad
- Carlos Ghosn faces Mitsubishi sack as more allegations surface
- Timeline: The turbulent journey of Jet Airways
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- 26/11 Mumbai attacks: India pays tribute to victims on 10th anniversary
- Govt to review airline web check-in fee after IndiGo move
- Nokia 8.1 (X7) launch on December 5, teaser hints at a new colour variant
- Air India night flights offering tickets from Rs 1,000 start this week
- Indians lose over four years of their lives to air pollution: Study
Mark to Market »
- Why Vodafone Idea’s sensible plea didn’t make any sense to investors
- Oil price gains for paint stocks are still some time away
- Auto components makers to feel the drag of slowing auto sales
- Smaller FMCG firms race ahead, put bigger rivals on notice
- The real reason behind RBI-government spat over PCA framework