Bookings for BMW G 310 GS, G 310 R to start from 8 June

The BMW G 310 GS (in photo) and G 310 R will be sold and serviced through BMW Motorrad dealerships in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Kochi. Photo: BMW

New Delhi: BMW Motorrad India on Wednesday said it will commence bookings for its upcoming bikes—BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS—from 8 June 2018.

The booking amount for BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS has been fixed at Rs50,000. Deliveries of the bikes would be done on first come first serve basis as per orders, BMW Motorrad India said in a statement. The firm hasn’t disclosed the prices yet.

“The wait is now finally over as we open up bookings for our customers ahead of the launch. We are confident that like elsewhere in the world, BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS will create a successful chapter in the India story as well,” BMW Group India president Vikram Pawah said. The two bikes are built for the Indian roads and offer a true BMW at competitive costs, he added.

The BMW G 310 GS and G 310 R will be sold and serviced through BMW Motorrad dealerships in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Kochi. The upcoming sales outlets in Chandigarh and Kolkata will start accepting bookings post launch.

The G 310 twins are being produced in India as part of BMW’s long-term partnership with TVS Motor Co. In 2013, BMW and Chennai-based TVS Motor had inked a pact to develop and produce a new series of motorcycles in the below 500cc segment.