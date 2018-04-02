IndiGo to fly to Trichy from 1 June
IndiGo announced on Monday said that it will add Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli to its domestic routes from 1 June
Last Published: Mon, Apr 02 2018. 09 58 PM IST
Chennai:India’s largest domestic airline IndiGo on Monday said that it will add Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli to its domestic routes from 1 June.
“IndiGo would be the first airline to launch four departures on its inaugural day (June 1) at Tiruchirappalli,” the airline said.
“IndiGo will also be the only airline to provide same day return facility to its customers on Chennai—Tiruchirappalli—Chennai sector,” it added.
The airline is likely to fly ATR aircraft on the route.
