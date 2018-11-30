‘2.0’ records 1st day box office collections of ₹60 crore

Online ticket booking website BookMyShow says over 1 million ‘2.0’ tickets have been booked on their platform. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Rajinikanth’s latest magnum opus ‘2.0’ (review) has recorded box office collections of ₹60 crore on the 1st day, across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions, said trade experts, though final numbers are still awaited. The Hindi version alone accounted for ₹22-23 crore on day one. ‘2.0’ recorded ₹18.2 crore in box office collections from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on the 1st day; most other territories are still to report numbers.

The record for the highest opening day for an Indian movie is held by ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ that made ₹121 crore in 2017.

According to movie trade website Box Office India, the Hindi version of ‘2.0’ that released in about 4,150 screens registered about 40% occupancy on its opening day and notched up the eighth highest opening of the year, as far as Bollywood offerings are concerned.

Here, it needs to be taken into account that north India is not Rajinikanth’s domain while most other films with higher openings including ‘Thugs of Hindostan’, ‘Baaghi 2’ and ‘Gold’, benefited from a national holiday period.

Earlier in the week, online ticket booking site BookMyShow reported that the S.Shankar-directed film, featuring Akshay Kumar alongside Rajinikanth, crossed the 1 million ticket sales mark—as far advance ticket booking was concerned.

“We have seen a phenomenal response for advance ticket bookings for ‘2.0’. It has been one of the most awaited films of the year and this has reflected well on the ticket sales so far. BookMyShow has sold over one million tickets in advance sales across all the three languages and formats, with 3D dominating the sales,” said Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer (cinemas) at BookMyShow.

Much of the burden for the recovery of 2.0’s ₹510 crore investment still rides on its theatrical business. While the satellite TV rights have gone to the Zee Network for ₹110 crore, about ₹80 crore has come from Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions for distribution rights of the Hindi version.