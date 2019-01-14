Thai Airways to operate three daily flights on Delhi-Bangkok route
Thai Airways also operates daily services from Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru to Bangkok.
New Delhi: Thai Airways will operate three daily flights from the national capital to Bangkok from February, according to a release.
At present, the airline has two daily flights on this route.
“Increase in services to Bangkok will enable the airline to capitalise on the steadily growing round-the-year demand on the highly popular sector, offering guests greater flexibility and choice throughout the day,” Thai Airways said in the release.
The additional flight service will commence from February 3.
The airline also has a daily flight from Jaipur, five times a week service from Lucknow, among others.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
