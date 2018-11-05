GAIL Q2 profit jumps 50%, tops estimates

Photo: Mint

State-run gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd posted a 50% jump in second-quarter profit on Monday, boosted by higher revenue from its natural gas marketing business.

Profit came in at Rs 1,963 crore ($268.86 million) for the three months ended on 30 September, compared with Rs 1,310 crore a year earlier, the company said.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 1, 531 crore, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue from operations jumped 55.3% to Rs19,275 crore.