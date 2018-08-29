Oil companies to set up 50,000 fuel outlets in three years

It costs anywhere between Rs 60 lakh and Rs 3 crore for a setting up a petrol pump depending on the location. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Mumbai: After a hiatus of nearly four years, the state-run oil marketing companies, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), will begin expanding their fuel retail networks again.

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) are embarking on an ambitious plan of setting up nearly 50,000 fuel retail outlets across the country in the next three years, said IOCL officials.

“With over 50,000 new fuel stations and liquefied petroleum gas distributorship coming up in the next few years, benchmarking to global standards and generating additional revenue streams from the non-fuel business is an idea worth exploring by the oil marketing companies,” said Sanjiv Singh, chairman, IOCL in his address to shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting in Mumbai.

The OMCs are finalising details of this roll-out and would make a formal announcement within the next two-three weeks. It costs anywhere between Rs 60 lakh and Rs 3 crore for a setting up a petrol pump depending on the location.

“Locations need to be decided carefully lest there be duplication. So the OMCs have for the first time come together to work on such scale,” said an IOCL official.

For expansion in new locations, OMCs advertise in newspapers, inviting individuals interested in setting up dealerships to apply.

However, since 2014 OMCs have not set up any new fuel retail outlets as guidelines to select dealers had been amended, but not approved by the ministry for petroleum and natural gas. This prevented them from issuing any new advertisements inviting potential dealership aspirants.

Post-2014, the retail outlets that these companies were setting up were largely by reviving old retail outlets or restoring dealerships which were terminated on account of non-performance since 2005.

Under the new dealership guidelines, educational qualification for a dealer has been lowered to matriculate from the previous requirement of being a graduate and the upper age limit has been raised to 60 years from 45.

The OMCs plan to expand in Tier II and III cities as well as rural areas as they lack presence in these geographies. In urban areas, the OMCs have already reached saturation.

“The three OMCs are doing this exercise together for the first time. In 2014, we undertook a ‘de-duplication’ exercise to ensure we do not set up retail outlets in each other’s location to avoid eating into each others’ businesses,” said the IOCL official quoted above.

Allocation of retail outlets would be decided by a lottery system that the OMCs introduced in 2014 to bring in greater transparency. The companies already follow the lottery system in the allocation of dealerships for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

“The new policy will be notified shortly. A lottery system will clear the myth that the allotment of fuel retail outlets is rigged,” said the marketing director of an OMC.