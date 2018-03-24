Tata Motors names Rajendra Petkar chief technology officer

A file photo of a Tata Motors plant. Rajendra Petkar was previously heading the power systems engineering (PSE) unit at Tata Motors since October 2013 where he was responsible for design and development of engines, transmissions and advanced powertrain concepts. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Mumbai: Tata Motors Ltd on Friday named Rajendra Petkar as the firm’s chief technology officer effective 1 April.

The company said Petkar has been officiating in this role since November 2017 and will be responsible for leading product development and engineering of vehicles and components at the firm.

Petkar was previously heading the power systems engineering (PSE) unit at Tata Motors since October 2013 where he was responsible for design and development of engines, transmissions and advanced powertrain concepts.

Petkar will represent Tata Motors at various automotive bodies and will also serve as a director on the board of Tata Cummins Pvt. Ltd, a manufacturing joint venture with Cummins Inc. of USA.

An alumnus of IIT Mumbai, Petkar joined Tata Motors in 1989 as a postgraduate trainee engineer and has amassed over 28 years of automotive research and development.