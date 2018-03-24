Tata Motors names Rajendra Petkar chief technology officer
Mumbai: Tata Motors Ltd on Friday named Rajendra Petkar as the firm’s chief technology officer effective 1 April.
The company said Petkar has been officiating in this role since November 2017 and will be responsible for leading product development and engineering of vehicles and components at the firm.
Petkar was previously heading the power systems engineering (PSE) unit at Tata Motors since October 2013 where he was responsible for design and development of engines, transmissions and advanced powertrain concepts.
Petkar will represent Tata Motors at various automotive bodies and will also serve as a director on the board of Tata Cummins Pvt. Ltd, a manufacturing joint venture with Cummins Inc. of USA.
An alumnus of IIT Mumbai, Petkar joined Tata Motors in 1989 as a postgraduate trainee engineer and has amassed over 28 years of automotive research and development.
Latest News »
- Farm distress is now haunting us: NITI Aayog’s Rajiv Kumar
- Uttam Galva gets nod for change in ArcelorMittal Netherlands’s profile
- Ujjawala scheme: Indian Oil, others defer loan recovery up to 6 refills
- Lingayats and Veershaiva one and the same, says All India Veershaiva Mahasabha
- Raghuram Rajan, corporate leaders to set up Rs750 crore university
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Sun Pharma: One down, Halol to go
As formalization lags, logistics firms pin hopes on GST e-way bill, better implementation
Mahindra on rough terrain as Maruti Suzuki grabs No. 1 slot in utility vehicles
Thanks to Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone and Idea are squeezed from both ends
Thanks to renewables, thermal power sector may remain distressed for a long time