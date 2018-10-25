Clensta raises funds to invest in waterless hygiene products

Founded in 2016 by Puneet Gupta and Anurag S. Rathore, Clensta has launched a range of waterless personal hygiene products, including shampoo and body bath

New Delhi: Delhi-based biotechnology startup Clensta International has raised an undisclosed sum from Indian Angel Network and its maiden VC Fund, IAN Fund, to develop waterless health and hygiene products.

The investment will help Clensta market its products directly to consumers and develop newer products in the personal hygiene category. Founded in 2016 by Puneet Gupta and Anurag S. Rathore, Clensta has launched a range of waterless personal hygiene products, including shampoo and body bath.

Clensta Waterless Body Bath and Shampoo are free of alcohol, parabens and other harmful ingredients and claims to provide a bathing experience without using a drop of water. These can be applied to the hair and body, massaged and then dried off using a towel.

The product would not only remove dirt, oil, and grease completely but also provide a moisturized look to the hair and body.

The products are already being sold on Government E-Marketplace (GeM) and supplied both to government and private hospitals and have also been considered for Indian Defence and Paramilitary Forces.

“The range of products will help address the global concern of personal hygiene and water scarcity. We endeavour to bring science and technology to introduce advanced personal hygiene products which can improve existing standards of personal hygiene and hence address a huge unaddressed market of close to ₹11,000 crore,” Puneet Gupta said.

The firm currently sells its products to sectors such as defence and healthcare institutions. Products such as waterless body bath and shampoo can be used by patients, old people, soldiers, in the tourism and space industry and by adventure enthusiasts.