Wipro announces 1:3 bonus; Q3 net profit rises 30%

New Delhi: Wipro Ltd on Friday said its board approved the issue of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1:3. “The issue of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1 :3, that is 1 (One) bonus equity share of Rs 21each for every 3 (Three) fully paid-up equity shares held and a bonus issue (stock dividend on American Depositary Share or ADS) of 1 (One) ADS for every 3 (Three) ADS held, as on the record date, subject to approval of the members of the company. The record date for reckoning eligible shareholders (including ADS holders) entitled to receive bonus shares will be communicated later,” the company said in a statement to the exchanges.

The company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 1 per equity share.

The bonus issue is the second such move by the Bengaluru-headquartered IT services company in two years. In 2017, Wipro had announced a 1:1 bonus issue. Also in 2017, Wipro had carried out an Rs 11,000 crore share buyback programme.

Wipro Ltd also reported a 30% jump in third-quarter profit on Friday, beating analyst estimates and helped by higher revenue from its IT services. Net profit rose to Rs 2,510 crore ($353 million) in the three months to December 31, from Rs 1,931 crore in the same period a year earlier, the company said. That compared with analysts’ average estimate of 23.25 billion rupees, compiled from Refinitiv Eikon data.

Revenue rose 10.2%, while revenue from its IT services grew 13%.

(With inputs from Reuters)