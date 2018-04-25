UltraTech Cement Q4 profit falls 39% to Rs446 crore

UltraTech Cement’s revenue from operations rose 29% to Rs9,421 crore. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: UltraTech Cement Ltd, part of the Aditya Birla Group, posted a 38.5% fall in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as higher expenses weighed.

Net profit fell to Rs446 crore ($66.80 million) for the quarter ended 31 March from Rs726 crore a year ago, the company said.

Revenue from operations rose 29% to Rs9,421 crore. Reuters