UltraTech Cement Q4 profit falls 39% to Rs446 crore

UltraTech Cement’s net profit fell to Rs446 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March from Rs726 crore a year ago
Last Published: Wed, Apr 25 2018. 03 36 PM IST
Tanvi Mehta
UltraTech Cement’s revenue from operations rose 29% to Rs9,421 crore. Photo: Mint
Bengaluru: UltraTech Cement Ltd, part of the Aditya Birla Group, posted a 38.5% fall in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as higher expenses weighed.

Net profit fell to Rs446 crore ($66.80 million) for the quarter ended 31 March from Rs726 crore a year ago, the company said.

Revenue from operations rose 29% to Rs9,421 crore. Reuters

First Published: Wed, Apr 25 2018. 03 34 PM IST
Topics: UltraTech Cement UltraTech Cement results UltraTech Cement Q4 results FY18 Aditya Birla Group UltraTech Cement net profit FY18

