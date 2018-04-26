Bain Capital eyes $4 billion for its new Asia fund
Hong Kong: Global private equity firm Bain Capital Llc is targeting up to $4 billion for a new Asia-focused fund, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said, adding yet more dry powder to the region that has enjoyed a two-year fundraising bonanza.
Bain Capital—which led the region’s biggest ever private equity deal with the $18 billion purchase of Toshiba’s memory chip unit last year—will begin fundraising in July, the source said on condition of anonymity. Bain hopes to raise $3.5-4 billion, said the source who did not want to be named as the information is confidential.
Bain Capital declined to comment.
The fundraising comes at a time when the region is flush with funds. A total of 342 funds raised a combined $107 billion in Asia last year, according to data provider Preqin.
As of last September, dry powder available to Asia-focused private equity funds—money committed but not yet invested—reached a record $248 billion, up more than 70% from the total available in 2016. Other ongoing and planned private equity fundraisings could add more than $30 billion to that pile in the next year. While Bain’s fourth pan-Asia fund will be the firm’s biggest so far in the region, it is still petite versus some of its peers.
KKR & Co raised a record $9.3 billion Asia-focused fund in 2016, while Carlyle is expected to soon close a $5 billion buyout fund. Reuters
Latest News »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
ICICI Lombard maintains its profitability, hopes for sustained growth
Wipro’s recovery remains a non-starter
Bharti Infratel-Indus Towers deal structure suggests Idea Cellular is desperate for cash
IMF estimates higher crude oil prices may not have any significant impact on India’s GDP
Realizations increase at UltraTech Cement, but that’s unlikely to offset cost pressures