Bain Capital eyes $4 billion for its new Asia fund

Bain Capital’s fundraising comes at a time when the region is flush with funds. Photo: AFP

Hong Kong: Global private equity firm Bain Capital Llc is targeting up to $4 billion for a new Asia-focused fund, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said, adding yet more dry powder to the region that has enjoyed a two-year fundraising bonanza.

Bain Capital—which led the region’s biggest ever private equity deal with the $18 billion purchase of Toshiba’s memory chip unit last year—will begin fundraising in July, the source said on condition of anonymity. Bain hopes to raise $3.5-4 billion, said the source who did not want to be named as the information is confidential.

Bain Capital declined to comment.

The fundraising comes at a time when the region is flush with funds. A total of 342 funds raised a combined $107 billion in Asia last year, according to data provider Preqin.

As of last September, dry powder available to Asia-focused private equity funds—money committed but not yet invested—reached a record $248 billion, up more than 70% from the total available in 2016. Other ongoing and planned private equity fundraisings could add more than $30 billion to that pile in the next year. While Bain’s fourth pan-Asia fund will be the firm’s biggest so far in the region, it is still petite versus some of its peers.

KKR & Co raised a record $9.3 billion Asia-focused fund in 2016, while Carlyle is expected to soon close a $5 billion buyout fund. Reuters